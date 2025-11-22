New APSU Football Scholarship Honors Legacy of Veteran and Athletics Supporter Gwendel Conner

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has received a generous gift from alumna Peggy R. Conner (‘64) and children Thomas F. Washer, Karen Peltier, Jonathan Washer, and Kimberly Correa to establish the Gwendel Carlton Conner Memorial Football Scholarship Endowment. The endowment honors the memory of U.S. Army veteran and devoted APSU athletics supporter Gwendel Carlton Conner.

To qualify for the scholarship, recipients must be football players enrolled full-time at APSU. The scholarship is renewable and gives preference to students from Georgia, followed by Montgomery County, Tennessee. If no qualified candidates from these areas apply, recipients will be selected from Tennessee.

“I knew Gwen well, and he truly enjoyed APSU athletics—you could always see him and Peggy at basketball and football games cheering on the Governors,” said APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips. “This scholarship honors his dedication to APSU athletics and shows how the Govs For Life Experience extends beyond graduation. The Conner family’s generosity will benefit future generations of student-athletes who share Gwen’s passion for Governors football.”

Gwen Conner served 23 years in the U.S. Army, including two tours in Vietnam, where he earned two Bronze Stars. He passed away on March 17th, 2024. After retiring in 1986 as chief warrant officer with the Military Intelligence Corps, Conner became deeply involved with APSU athletics, serving as president of the Governors Club and maintaining season tickets for over 30 years alongside his wife Peggy.

“Four generations of our family are APSU graduates,” said Peggy R. Connor. “It was natural to have a scholarship at APSU that bears Gwen’s name. We hope this scholarship will help many young men complete their education here at APSU as a tribute to his love for APSU athletics.”

About Endowments at APSU

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the foundation spending plan.

To establish an endowment, corporate partnership, or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or give@apsu.edu.