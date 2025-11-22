Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Hits the Road to Battle Southern Illinois in Key Sunday Contest

Austin Peay (2-1) at Southern Illinois (1-2)

Sunday, November 23rd, 2025 | 2:00pm

Carbondale, IL | Banterra Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team continues its road game stretch with a Sunday 2:00pm game at Southern Illinois.

Austin Peay (3-1) took a 68-54 win over Chattanooga on Thursday. Jim’Miyah Branton led the Govs with 14 points as Maeva Fotsa led with a career-high six rebounds. The APSU Govs led wire-to-wire as they earned the program’s 10th win against the Mocs.

Southern Illinois (1-2) most recently fell 81-50 at Missouri, on November 18th. Three Salukis saw double-figure scoring as Tkiyah Nelson led with seven rebounds. The Salukis’ one win on the season came in a 69-53 decision against Lewis, on November 4th.

This marks the eighth meeting between the two programs, with the Salukis leading the all-time series, 4-3. The last matchup between the two teams was a 72-54 Salukis win, December 12th, 2020.

The Fast Break

Brittany Young is in her fifth season as a head coach and fifth year with the Austin Peay State University.

The Governors’ returners are Anovia Sheals, Jeanine Brandsma, and JaNiah Newell.

Young added three freshmen to the squad in Jade Rucker, Jim’Miyah Branton, and McKenzie Neal, and six transfers in Kyra Perkins, Veronaye Charlton, Mya Williams, Maeva Fotsa, Ines Gnahore, and Lameria Thomas.

The Governors lead ASUN with 33.5 bench points per game, a 49.8 field-goal percentage, a 74.1 free-throw percentage, and 21.75 turnovers forced per game.

Veronaye Charlton is first in the conference with a 92.3 free-throw percentage and is fourth with a 1.67 assist/turnover ratio and 3.8 assists per game.

Jim’Miyah Branton is fourth with 3.8 assists per game and is sixth with a 1.36 assist/turnover ratio.

Anovia Sheals is sixth in the conference with 14.8 points per game.

About the Southern Illinois Salukis

Southern Illinois is 1-2 on the season, 1-0 at home, and 0-2 on the road.

The Salukis are second in the Missouri Valley with 8.7 steals per game and fourth with a 29.4 three-point percentage and 16.00 turnovers forced per game.

