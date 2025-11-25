Clarksville Obituary: Frederick Lee Durden

Clarksville, TN – Frederick Lee Durden, age 79, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Sunday, November 23rd, 2025.

Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on Monday, December 1st, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Burial and Military Honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, 5817 Fort Campbell Boulevard, Hopkinsville, KY 42240.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 9:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Full Gospel Tennessee Church. Korean/American Church 624 Lafayette Road, Clarksville, TN.

Frederick was born on July 5th, 1946 in Benton Harbor, Michigan to the late Fred Richard and LuLu Belle Horton Durden. Frederick was a farm laborer, but had many trades. He was a workaholic. Out of school he joined the US Army in 1966 and retired in 1986 at Fort Campbell, KY. A year later, he became an over-the-road truck driver and retired 17 years later. He then went to work for Walmart part-time. He married Chi Yong “Jenny” on April 2nd, 1976 in Seoul Korea.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Chi Yong “Jenny” Durden, and his brothers, Richard, Charles, and Teddy Durden.

Survivors include his children, Frederick Dale Durden, Martin Joseph Durden, and Michele Lynn Durden. He also leaves behind his siblings in Michigan, Edith, Bobby, Tina, Mike and Pat.

