Clarksville Obituary: Deloise Lockhart-Ramey,

Clarksville, TN – Deloise Lockhart-Ramey, age 77 of Clarksville, passed away December 23rd, 2025, at Tennova Medical Center. She was born October 24th, 1948 in Gallatin, Tennessee to the late Edgar Turner and Josephine Goin Turner. Deliose was married to Michael Ramey. She was a homemaker and had two children, James and Cesdro.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Michael Ramey, her son, James Allen Lockhart (Christine) of Franklin, Kentucky and her daughter, Cesdro Doss of Clarksville. She also leaves seven grandchildren, Wesley, Caleb, Deon, Tristian, Journey, Kelsey, and Tyler and 5 great grandchildren, Miley, zera, Julian, Aria, and Ariel.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
