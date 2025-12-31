Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Begins 2026 ASUN Schedule with Road Game at Jacksonville

Austin Peay (8-2 | 0-0 ASUN) at Jacksonville (8-3 | 0-0 ASUN)

Thursday, January 1st, 2026 | 6:30pm CT

Jacksonville, FL | Swisher Gymnasium

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team begins 2026 and Atlantic Sun play with a matchup against Jacksonville, Thursday, at Swisher Gymnasium. The game begins at 5:30pm CT (6:30pm ET).

Austin Peay (8-2) has won four in a row, taking a 73-38 victory over Berry on Sunday to conclude nonconference play. JaNiah Newell led the Govs with 15 points as Ines Gnahore and Kyra Perkins had 10 rebounds.

Anovia Sheals and Jim’Myah Branton picked up conference weekly awards on Monday. Sheals was named the league’s Player of the Week, averaging 12.5 points in two games, with a high of 15 points in the Govs’ win at Loyola-Chicago.

The sophomore shot 45.0 percent from the field and 71.4 percent from the free-throw line over the week. Sheals grabbed 11 rebounds, with a high of eight at Loyola. She had two three-pointers in the Governors’ win over Berry and picked up three steals and four assists in the two games.

Branton was the Freshman of the Week after averaging 9.0 points in two games played, with a high of 10 points in the win against Berry. She averaged 3.5 rebounds over the week and shot 58.3 percent from the field. The freshman had seven assists against Berry and two three-pointers. The guard had three steals in the last week of nonconference play.

Jacksonville (8-3) enters ASUN play after taking a 95-53 win over Bethune-Cookman on Tuesday. Priscilla Williams led the team with 14 points as Mychal White had 13. Williams paces the Dolphins on the season with 13.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

This marks the fourth all-time meeting of the Governors and the Dolphins, with JU leading the series, 2-1. The last matchup was a 66-61 JU win on January 18th at F&M Bank Arena.

The Fast Break

The APSU Govs are ranked first in the ASUN with a 9.1 rebound margin, a 55.8 scoring defense, a 14.1 scoring margin, and their 80.0 winning percentage.

Veronaye Charlton is second in the conference with a 2.12 assist/turnover ratio, fifth with 3.6 assists per game, and seventh with a 77.8 free-throw percentage.

Jim’Miyah Branton is third with a 1.58 assist/turnover ratio and 3.8 assists per game.

Anovia Sheals leads the Govs with 13.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Branton is first on the team with 3.8 assists per game.

About the Jacksonville Dolphins

The Jacksonville Dolphins are first in the ASUN with 30.7 bench points per game, 19.00 free throws per game, and 19.64 turnovers forced per game.

Tatum Brown leads the conference with 27 steals and 2.45 per game.

Keep Up with the APSU Govs

For news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team remains in Jacksonville after their game against the Dolphins for a Saturday 2:00pm game against North Florida at UNF Arena.

Priscilla Williams is seventh in the ASUN with 6.8 rebounds per game.

Mychal White’s 84.6 free-throw percentage ranks third.