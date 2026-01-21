Customs House Museum to Host Tennessee Premiere of PRESERVED Documentary on March 7th

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center will host the Tennessee Premiere of the acclaimed documentary PRESERVED, directed by renowned mountaineer and filmmaker Ben Clark, on Saturday, March 7th, 2026, at 5:00pm, ahead of the film’s nationwide release. The exclusive event will serve as a fundraiser for the Customs House Museum and is co-sponsored by Austin Peay State University’s College of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).

“The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is very honored to host the Tennessee premier of a remarkable film, PRESERVED. What makes it even more special is that Clarksville’s own Ben Clark and his wife Mary Anne Potts are the creative team that shot, edited and produced this important masterwork,” said Frank Lott, the Museum’s Executive Director. “We invite you to come and celebrate this singular opportunity with us in the Museum’s Turner Theater.”

On Saturday, March 7th, the Customs House Museum will host a red-carpet premiere featuring a catered reception, film screening, and panel discussion. Attendees can upgrade their experience by purchasing VIP tickets to an additional Meet & Greet Experience with the filmmakers, Ben Clark and Executive Editor, Mary Anne Potts, that will take place prior to the film screening.

A panel discussion after film screening includes filmmaker Ben Clark with guests from Clarksville/Montgomery County’s conservation efforts: Michelle Rogers, faculty member in APSU’s Center of Excellence for Field Biology and Biology Department, and Dwayne Estes, Executive Director of Southeastern Grasslands Institute (SGI). More panelists will be announced soon.

Tickets for the reception, film screening, and panel discussion are $35.00 each. Upgraded tickets are $50.00 each and include a Meet & Greet Experience with the filmmakers, reception, film screening and panel discussion. Both ticket options can be purchased online here: Register for Preserved Film

As part of the museum’s partnership with APSU’s College of STEM for this event, the Customs House Museum will hold an auction for a Conservation Helicopter Tour. This experience includes a 1-hour helicopter tour of the areas of conservation in Clarksville/Montgomery County and the surrounding area for two people with an expert guide on local conservation from Austin Peay State University.

All proceeds from this event benefit the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center.

Watch the trailer here: Preserved Film Trailer

About the Film: PRESERVED explores Vermejo, a 558,000-acre conservation success story in northern New Mexico where wildlife and ecosystems are being restored on a massive scale. Shot over more than 130 days, the film follows scientists, ranchers, and conservationists proving that environmental restoration is not only possible—it’s happening.

Directed by adventure filmmaker Ben Clark, PRESERVED features insights from leading voices including Kris Tompkins, Craig Childs, and Vermejo’s on-the-ground experts. The film is both a visually stunning documentary and a call to action for environmental stewardship.

For more information, visit preservedproductions.com