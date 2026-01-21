Roxy Regional Theatre Opens Presale for “The Diary of Anne Frank” to Season 43 Package Holders

Clarksville, TN – Presale for The Diary of Anne Frank at the Roxy Regional Theatre is going on now! For the next few days, Season 43 Ten-Pack and Eight-Pack holders can visit our website at roxyregionaltheatre.org or call our box office at 931.645.7699 between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, to book tickets in advance for The Diary of Anne Frank before they go on sale to the general public this Friday, January 23rd!

Friday, February 13th at 7:00pm

Saturday, February 14th at 2:00pm

Sunday, February 15th at 2:00pm

Thursday, February 19th at 7:00pm

Friday, February 20th at 7:00pm

Saturday, February 21st at 2:00pm

Saturday, February 21st at 7:00pm

Sunday, February 22nd at 2:00pm

Please note: As construction of the new Clarksville Performing Arts Center (CPAC) is slated to begin later this year, “The Diary of Anne Frank” will be presented in our temporary location at 114 Public Square.

The Diary of Anne Frank is produced in part by Liberty Oral & Facial Surgery, with additional funding support provided by Jim & Dottie Mann, Mildred & Mable’s and Brian & Jennifer Zacharias. Based on Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl, this production is newly adapted by Wendy Kesselman from the play by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett and is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection, www.dramatists.com.

