Clarksville Obituary: Norris Bagby, Jr.

Clarksville, TN – Norris Bagby, Jr., a beloved family member and respected presence in his community, passed away on January 13th, 2026, at the age of 70. Born on October 29th, 1955, Norris lived a life marked by resilience, kindness, and a quiet strength that left a lasting impression on all who knew him.

Norris was known for his steady demeanor and thoughtful nature. He valued family, friendship, and the simple moments that brought people together. Those closest to him remember his willingness to listen, his warm smile, and the sense of comfort he offered through both words and actions.

Throughout his life, Norris carried himself with integrity and humility. He took pride in supporting others and being present for those who needed encouragement. His legacy is one of compassion, perseverance, and genuine care for the people around him.

Viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 28th, 2026, from 11:00am to 12:00pm, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 12:00pm, at Foston Funeral Home.

Norris Bagby, Jr. will be deeply missed, but his memory will continue to live on in the hearts of family, friends, and all who were touched by his life.

