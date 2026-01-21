Clarksville Obituary: Percy Olive Pardue, Jr.

Clarksville, TN – Percy Olive Pardue, Jr., born on November 25th, 1942, in Ashland City, Tennessee, peacefully passed away at his home on January 9th, 2026. He lived a life that resonated with dedication and warmth, leaving behind fond memories for those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Percy pursued a rewarding career as a tow truck driver, serving his community with reliability and compassion. His work was a testament to his commitment to helping others in times of need, reflecting his generous spirit and gentle nature.

An alumnus of Clarksville High School, Percy carried forward the values instilled in him throughout his education. His love for life extended beyond his work; he found joy in playing cards with friends, a pastime that allowed him to foster friendships and create lasting bonds over shared laughter and spirited competition.

Percy is lovingly remembered by his family, including his daughter, Patricia Miller (Richard) of Hanover, Pennsylvania, his grandson, Douglas Miller, and his great granddaughter, Clara Miller. His legacy will live on through the lives he touched, with cherished memories that will forever be held in the hearts of those who called him family.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Pattie Louise Pardue, and his father, Percy Olive Pardue, Sr. They, along with his vibrant spirit, will forever remain a part of the family’s history.

A graveside service to honor Percy Olive Pardue, Jr. will be held on January 28th, 2026, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Clarksville, Tennessee, beginning at 11:00am. As family and friends gather to pay their respects, they will commemorate a life filled with devotion and kindness that has now returned to the embrace of eternity.