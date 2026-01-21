Over 200 Attend Chamber Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours at Jodi’s Cabinet Sales

Clarksville, TN — Jodi’s Cabinet Sales became the center of energy, connection, and community on Thursday, January 15th, 2026, as the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted it’s January Business After Hours event there. With more than 200 attendees filling the space, the evening showcased the strength of Clarksville’s business community and the welcoming spirit that defines local entrepreneurship.

“There’s a long waiting list to be part of the Business After Hours program. I didn’t learn about it until about a month ago because my office kind of hid it from me. Once I found out we were hosting it the following month, we made it work,” said Joe Smith, owner of Jodi’s Cabinet Sales.

Chamber members, business owners, and community leaders gathered throughout the showroom and warehouse, taking advantage of the opportunity to network, share ideas, and build new relationships. Conversations flowed easily as attendees connected with fellow professionals, making the night a true celebration of collaboration and local success.

Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden and his wife, Sara, were in attendance, greeting guests and discussing upcoming developments in the county, including news surrounding the Nashville Kats. Their presence underscored the strong relationship between local government and the business community, reinforcing the importance of partnerships that help Clarksville continue to grow.

Guests enjoyed a variety of crowd-pleasing food and refreshments, including chili, cheese, fruit, and drinks, creating a relaxed and inviting atmosphere. A popular highlight of the evening was the raffle, where attendees dropped business cards into a fishbowl for a chance to win prizes. Raffle items included a $319.00 fireworks bundle from FUSE Fireworks, beautiful floral arrangements from Sango Village Florist, a bourbon basket, and several other giveaways that kept excitement buzzing throughout the night.

One of the most impressive moments came during guided tours of Jodi’s Cabinet Sales’ 21,000-square-foot warehouse, where rows of cabinets stood ready for delivery to homes currently under construction. The tour offered guests a behind-the-scenes look at the scale, efficiency, and craftsmanship that have made Jodi’s Cabinet Sales a trusted name in the region.

Hosting Business After Hours proved to be a perfect fit for Jodi’s Cabinet Sales, highlighting not only the company’s growth and success but also its commitment to supporting the Clarksville community.

“I think everyone really enjoyed tonight. The turnout was bigger than we expected, and we truly appreciate the support. We’re blessed to live in a community where people show up for small businesses. That’s what matters most. Small businesses are the backbone of giving back—supporting local nonprofits, schools, and organizations throughout the year. We do that all year long,” stated Smith. “We’re grateful for that support and want to say thank you.”

For more information about Jodi’s Cabinet Sales, visit www.jodiscabinetsales.com or stop by their showroom at 3109 US-41 ALT, Clarksville, TN.

