President Donald Trump Marks First Year in Office with Focus on Economy, Jobs, and Border Security

Written by Marsha Blackburn

U.S. Senator

Washington, D.C. – Today marks one year since President Donald J. Trump’s inauguration—an incredible milestone to reflect on all that his administration has accomplished. The southern border is secure. Inflation and unemployment rates are down, the economy is growing, and manufacturing is returning to America.

The President has rooted out woke programs, restored law and order in cities nationwide, and ended Democrats’ two-tiered justice system. Our military is stronger than ever, securing peace for our nation and our allies.

More than anything, President Trump has restored common sense in government, especially when it comes to protecting women and children from harmful ideology.

On his first day in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order making clear that it is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes—male and female—grounded in biological reality. A month later, I joined the President in the Oval Office, alongside brave female athletes like Tennessee’s Riley Gaines, as he signed an executive order banning men from competing in women’s sports.

To protect children from chemical and surgical mutilation, he took executive action to defund any institution that engages in this barbaric practice. Last month, I also had the honor of joining Health and Human Services Secretary Roberty Kennedy Jr. as he announced additional measures to ban such procedures.

For Tennesseans and most Americans, these orders reflect biological reality and common sense. But they marked a complete reversal from the policies of the Joe Biden administration, which blurred the differences between the sexes and exposed women and children to unthinkable harm. Young girls were told to accept men in their locker rooms without complaining. Female athletes had records, medals, and opportunities stolen from them. Children were encouraged to undergo procedures that would leave them with lifelong medical complications.

The American people rejected this radical agenda—which is why Republicans are fighting for biological truth every single day.

Last week, I had the honor of joining Education Secretary Linda McMahon at a rally outside the Supreme Court to celebrate all the administration has done to protect women and girls. Her department recently launched Title IX investigations against educational institutions across 10 states that are allegedly undermining equal opportunity by allowing men to compete in women’s athletics.

Following a similar investigation, Attorney General Pam Bondi sued the state of Maine for defying President Trump’s executive order protecting women’s sports. The State Department under Secretary Marco Rubio barred visas to biological male athletes intending to compete in women’s athletics in America. U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer also filed briefs in the Supreme Court supporting Idaho’s and West Virginia’s laws that prohibit men from competing in women’s sports. The hearings for those cases, which started last week, could decide the fate of women’s opportunities in sports for generations to come.

To support the administration’s efforts, I have introduced several pieces of legislation to protect women and children and defend biological truth. My Fair Play for Girls Act would require the Justice Department to submit an analysis of violence against women in athletics, along with policy recommendations to protect them. My ‘American Girls in Sports Day’ resolution would recognize October 10th as a day to celebrate the accomplishments of female athletes. And my Chloe Cole Act would codify President Trump’s executive order banning the chemical and surgical mutilation of children.

By passing these bills, Congress can help ensure that President Trump’s common sense policies remain the law of the land for years to come.