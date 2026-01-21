City of Clarksville Tree Board to Host Love a Tree Week Giveaway February 9th–15th

Clarksville, TN – Love a Tree Week is coming up, February 9th-15th, 2026, and the City of Clarksville Tree Board is celebrating all week long by sharing tree admiration stories from around the community on its Facebook page.

They will also be giving away 14 large, beautiful Redbud or Dogwood trees, ranging from 4 to 7 feet tall.

How To Enter

To win one of these trees, all you have to do is be among the first 14 to finish the phrase, “I would LOVE to have a tree on my property because…”

Submit your entry using this link by January 27th at 11:59pm CT for a chance to win!

The Tree Board will select the first 14 most heartfelt responses, and winners will be notified during the first week of February.

Our City Forestry Crew will then plant your new tree during Love a Tree Week (February 9th–15th) — just in time to spread some green love across Clarksville.

Participants MUST live within city limits in order to be eligible to win. Additionally, homeowners will be responsible for calling 811 before trees are planted to ensure the location is free of any hazards or obstructions.

Let’s grow together, Clarksville — share your love for trees and help keep our city beautiful!