Terry and Valen Cox Establish Military Spouse Scholarship at Austin Peay State University

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has received a generous gift from Terry and Valen Cox to establish the Valen A. Cox Scholarship Endowment. The endowment honors Valen’s determination as a military spouse who earned her degree over the course of 40 years, all while raising five children through 16 moves across two decades of Army life.

The endowment provides an annual scholarship with first preference for military spouses of U.S. Army active-duty soldiers, and second preference for dependents of U.S. Army active-duty soldiers. The scholarship will begin in Fall 2027.

To qualify for this scholarship, students may be enrolled full-time or part-time and must maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA. The scholarship is non-renewable, allowing the endowment to support more students over time.

Terry earned his teaching degree from Austin Peay State University and calls the university the genesis of his career and professional success. He met Valen at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and after they married, they became APSU students, living in married student housing—Terry as a graduate student and Valen as an undergraduate.

As frequent military relocations continued, Valen attended five universities while managing a growing family. She finally completed her education degree—which she started at Austin Peay—40 years after beginning her college journey, becoming an inspiration to their children.

“APSU took a hometown boy and put him out into the world,” Terry said. “I’m proud to call it my alma mater—it’s the foundation of everything that came after. We’re in a place and time in life where we want to give back, and to be able to support military-affiliated students at my alma mater means everything.”

Terry established the endowment in Valen’s name to honor her dedication to their family, her support for his military career, and her determination to complete her degree despite the challenges of military life. Her experience as an Army spouse informed their decision to prioritize scholarships for military spouses.

Drawing from her personal experience, Valen offered advice for future scholarship recipients.

“Don’t quit,” she said. “It took me 40 years to complete the degree I started at Austin Peay. If this scholarship helps you on your way, we are so happy to support you. You can do it, too.”

Both Terry and Valen come from military families, with over 200 years of combined service between them. Valen’s father served 27 years in the Army, and Terry’s father served 20 years.

“The Cox family’s commitment to supporting military-connected students is meaningful because it reflects their lived experience,” said Kris Phillips, APSU’s vice president for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy. “This is a full-circle moment—Terry and Valen met at Fort Campbell, built their lives together through military service, and now they’re ensuring other military spouses have educational opportunities. When alumni give back in such a personal way, it strengthens not just our university but the entire military community we’re privileged to serve.”

Austin Peay State University serves one of the largest populations of military-affiliated students in Tennessee, with proximity to Fort Campbell making it a natural choice for Army families seeking higher education.

About Endowments at APSU

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the foundation spending plan.

To establish an endowment, corporate partnership, or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or give@apsu.edu.