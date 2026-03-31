Clarksville Obituary: Robert E. “Bob” Lee

Clarksville, TN – Robert E. “Bob” Lee, age 71 of Clarksville, TN formerly of Seattle, WA passed away Wednesday, March 25th, 2026, at Vanderbilt of Clarksville.
Bob was born September 21st, 1954, in Seattle, WA, the son of the late Clay Lee and Kitty Camp Tanski. He was preceded by a granddaughter, Abigail Leggio in 2022.
He was a door salesman and owner of the door company. Bob also was a long-time member of the University of Washington Tyee Club.
Survivors are two daughters, Melissa (Jason) Leggio and Sara Wheeler; three grandchildren, Savannah Wheeler, Sawyer Wheeler, and Ty Leggio.
Bob’s family has chosen a cremation service, and a Celebration of Life will held later in Seattle, WA.
Condolences maybe made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
To send flowers to the family of Robert, please visit our floral store.
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