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Clarksville Obituary: Robert E. “Bob” Lee

September 21st, 1954 - March 25th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Robert E. Lee
Robert E. Lee

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Robert E. “Bob” Lee, age 71 of Clarksville, TN formerly of Seattle, WA passed away Wednesday, March 25th, 2026, at Vanderbilt of Clarksville.

Bob was born September 21st, 1954, in Seattle, WA, the son of the late Clay Lee and Kitty Camp Tanski. He was preceded by a granddaughter, Abigail Leggio in 2022.

He was a door salesman and owner of the door company. Bob also was a long-time member of the University of Washington Tyee Club.

Survivors are two daughters, Melissa (Jason) Leggio and Sara Wheeler; three grandchildren, Savannah Wheeler, Sawyer Wheeler, and Ty Leggio.

Bob’s family has chosen a cremation service, and a Celebration of Life will held later in Seattle, WA.

Condolences maybe made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com

To send flowers to the family of Robert, please visit our floral store.

About Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

At Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, we offer you a comfortable welcoming environment to gather in remembrance of lives well lived. From the first phone call to the final disposition, our experienced staff will ensure your time with us is memorable and uplifting.

Our staff brings together decades of experience caring for families of all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life. At our funeral home, we will treat you and your loved ones like family with services that exceed your expectations. 

For more information, please visit www.neal-tarpley.com

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