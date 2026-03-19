Shelby’s Trio Brings Nashville-Style Songwriter Nights to Clarksville with New Skyline Series “Songwriters on Skyline”

Clarksville, TN – Shelby’s Trio, the multi-level dining destination in downtown Clarksville, is thrilled to announce the launch of “Songwriters on Skyline,” a new live music series set to take place at Skyline 500, the city’s only rooftop bar.

While Nashville and its renowned live music acts are only an hour down the road, the team at Shelby’s Trio created the event to bring that familiar songwriter-style music night a little closer to home.

Designed to spotlight the stories behind the songs, the series aims to deliver what organizers hope will become the “best music night outside of Nashville.”



“Songwriters on Skyline” kicks off Saturday, March 28th, with an opening-night lineup featuring Nashville songwriters Beau Bailey and Brock Berryhill. Both seasoned performers and respected voices in the Nashville songwriting community, Bailey and Berryhill bring a blend of authentic storytelling and acoustic-driven country sound to the stage. Together, the pair will share stripped-down performances in an intimate songwriter-style format, offering guests a behind-the-scenes look at the inspiration and meaning behind their music.

“We’re always looking for ways to create experiences that give people a reason to come back and try something new,” said Amanda Styles, general manager of Shelby’s Trio. “What makes this series special is that it’s not just live music—guests get to hear the inspiration and meaning behind the songs, and experience them the way they were originally written. It’s a format that helps people connect with the music, and we think it’s something Clarksville audiences will really enjoy.”“Songwriters on Skyline” will take place exclusively at Skyline 500, located atop Shelby’s Trio in downtown Clarksville, with performances scheduled from 7:00pm to 8:30pm on select Saturdays. Tickets are $30.00 per person and must be purchased in advance at Shelby’sTrio.com. Due to limited rooftop capacity, advanced purchase is encouraged.

Guests can enjoy the show alongside a chef-crafted menu of small plates, shareables, and a featured cocktail available only during “Songwriters on Skyline.” Additional event dates and artist announcements will be shared soon.

Shelby’s Trio is located at 304 North Second Street in Clarksville, Tennessee.