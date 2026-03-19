Clarksville Obituary: Paul Howard Collins

Clarksville, TN – Paul Howard Collins, age of Drift, KY, husband of the late Dana Turner Collins, passed away Tuesday, March 17th, 2026 in Clarksville, TN. He was born November 22nd, 1943 in Drift, KY, a son of the late Tilden and Tressie Clevinger Collins. He attended the Drift Pentecostal Church, he was a member of the McDowell Senior Citizens, a retired coal miner and a US Air Force Veteran.
He is survived by one son; Jason (Jessica) Collins, Clarksville, TN, one daughter; Melanie (Bielo) Wilkes, Sequin, TX, one daughter-in-law; Stephanie Martin, two grandchildren; Mackenzie Collins and Braxton Martin.
In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by two sons; Ray and Paul William Collins, two brothers; Ray Keens and Tommy Collins, one sister; Jeanette Pruitt.
Graveside will be conducted Saturday, March 21st, 2026 at 12 noon at the Drift Cemetery, Drift, KY, with Shawn Kidd burial will follow. Visitation is from 6:00pm until 9:00pm Friday at Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Kentucky.
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