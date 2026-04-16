Austin Peay State University Launches Hands-On Summer Healthcare Programs for High Schoolers

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is inviting high school students to explore healthcare careers this summer through three hands-on programs aimed at strengthening Tennessee’s future workforce.

The camps are designed to meet students at different stages of interest, helping them build confidence early while exploring high-demand healthcare fields.

“Building a healthier Tennessee starts with building the workforce early,” said Dr. Dlynn Williams, dean of Austin Peay State University’s College of Behavioral and Health Sciences. “These programs help students see themselves in healthcare careers while developing the skills and confidence needed to serve their communities. A healthier Tennessee strengthens our state economically and socially.”

This Summer’s Offerings Include:

Healthcare Explorers Camp (June 14th–19th): A free, weeklong residential camp for rising high school juniors and seniors interested in exploring a wide range of healthcare careers. Students live on campus and participate in hands-on learning, simulations and exposure to fields such as nursing, medical laboratory science and radiography.

(June 14th–19th): A free, weeklong residential camp for rising high school juniors and seniors interested in exploring a wide range of healthcare careers. Students live on campus and participate in hands-on learning, simulations and exposure to fields such as nursing, medical laboratory science and radiography. Future Nurse Summer Academy (June 23rd–26th or July 7th–10th): A hands-on experience for rising high school juniors, seniors and incoming college freshmen wanting a closer look at nursing. Participants work in simulation labs, practice core nursing skills and gain early insight into patient care and nursing school expectations.

(June 23rd–26th or July 7th–10th): A hands-on experience for rising high school juniors, seniors and incoming college freshmen a closer look at Participants work in simulation labs, practice core nursing skills and gain early insight into patient care and Nursing Specialty Intensive Days: One-day immersive experiences for students planning to pursue nursing who want to explore specific areas of practice. Sessions include Maternal (June 10th), Pediatrics (June 12th), Community and Mental Health (July 6th), and Critical Care (July 28th), each offering focused, hands-on training alongside APSU faculty.

The Healthcare Explorers Camp and Future Nurse Summer Academy are supported through funding from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission to expand healthcare career pathways in rural Tennessee. Nursing Specialty Intensive Days are made possible through a grant from the Clarksville-Montgomery County Community Health Foundation.

“We are grateful to our state and community partners for trusting Austin Peay State University with this important work,” Williams said. “Their support is helping us grow the next generation of healthcare professionals our region and state will rely on.”

To learn more about eligibility and registration, visit www.apsu.edu/health-camps/index.php.

About the Tennessee Higher Education Commission

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission was created in 1967 by the Tennessee General Assembly. As the state’s higher education coordinating body, its mission is to build a strong higher education landscape that provides opportunities for all individuals to pursue high-quality education and high-value credentials.

This project is supported by the Rural Health Care Pathways Expansion Grant (RHCPE), administered by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. The RHCPE grant program advances the development of robust health care pathway programs that strengthen the workforce in Tennessee’s rural communities. By expanding access to education, aligning training with workforce needs, and creating clear pathways to employment, the initiative addresses critical workforce shortages and supports improved health outcomes across the state.