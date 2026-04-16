APSU, Oak Ridge National Laboratory Partner to Boost National Security Workforce

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has partnered with Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) to expand collaboration opportunities and develop a talent pipeline of security experts for the nation’s nuclear energy enterprise.

The partnership, formalized in Fall 2025, was celebrated with a ceremonial signing and photo opportunity on February 10th at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. The event recognized the collaboration between ORNL’s National Security Sciences Directorate, Austin Peay State University’s Institute for National Security and Military Studies and the university’s Bachelor of Science in national security studies.

“This partnership with Oak Ridge National Laboratory is a milestone for Austin Peay and a testament to our commitment to excellence in national security education,” APSU President Mike Licari said. “As the state’s leading provider of higher education for military-affiliated students, we are uniquely positioned to support the mission of one of the world’s premier research institutions. This collaboration will give our students access to the experts writing the book on modern national security.”

Under the agreement, Austin Peay State University students and faculty will gain specialized workforce development opportunities, including:

Curricular Development and Delivery: ORNL subject matter experts will collaborate on course content within APSU’s national security studies degree program, to include opportunities for team teaching and guest lectures.

Direct Mentorship: Pathways for Austin Peay students to secure internships and networking opportunities within ORNL’s National Security Sciences Directorate.

On-Campus Lectures: Seminars and short courses led by ORNL scientists and security specialists.

Site Visits: Students will have the opportunity to engage with experts at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

“The pace of change and complexity of modern technology is reshaping the national security landscape, introducing new vulnerabilities, new opportunities, and an urgent need for talent,” said Dr. Mitchell Cordova, APSU provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. “Through our partnership with Oak Ridge National Laboratory, we will strengthen Austin Peay’s national security studies program at the forefront of this work, aligning student learning with real-world challenges and emerging workforce needs. This collaboration creates a clear pathway for our students to contribute in meaningful, high-impact roles, helping build a skilled pipeline of professionals that both our nation and ORNL can rely on.”

Oak Ridge National Laboratory is a U.S. Department of Energy facility managed by UT-Battelle, LLC. The technical agreement is between Austin Peay and UT-Battelle, with a collaboration focused on advancing the mission of ORNL’s National Security Sciences Directorate Academy to train the next generation of security professionals.

“Today’s dynamic national security environment and rapidly evolving technology landscape demand that we accelerate the transition of technologies to the warfighter,” said Moe Khaleel, ORNL associate laboratory director for National Security Sciences. “Partnerships between ORNL and academic institutions like Austin Peay are critical to ensuring we have the workforce to develop, deploy, and operate next-generation tools on tomorrow’s battlefield.”

About Austin Peay State University

Austin Peay State University is a public university in Clarksville, Tennessee, offering over 125 undergraduate and 50 graduate programs. It serves as Tennessee’s largest provider of higher education for military-affiliated students and is home to the state’s first Institute for National Security and Military Studies.

For more information, visit apsu.edu.

About UT-Battelle

UT-Battelle manages ORNL for the Department of Energy’s Office of Science, the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States. The Office of Science is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time.