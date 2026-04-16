Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Heads to ASUN Championship in Dothan

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team heads to the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship, Friday-Sunday, at the Dothan Country Club in Dothan, Alabama.

Bellarmine, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville, Lipscomb, North Alabama, North Florida, Queens, Stetson, and West Georgia make up the rest of the 12-team, 60-player field at the 6,256 par-72 golf course.

Jordin Cowing is set to tee off first for the Govs. Cowing enters the tournament after taking her first collegiate win on Sunday at the Jan Weaver Invitational. Cowing shot four under for the tournament as a final round three under 69 led her to the win. The freshman has a 76.43 scoring average and has counted 26 of 30 rounds played.

Next for the Governors is Ella Arnzen. Arnzen finished in a tie for second place in Murray after a final round four under 68. The freshman has a 76.00 scoring average, with 27 of 30 rounds played counting for the team.

Third in line is Abby Hirtzel, who finished in 12th place at Miller Memorial Golf Course. Hirtzel has a 76.80 scoring average with 26 of 30 rounds counting.

Jillian Breedlove is next to tee off with a 75.40 scoring average and 27 of 30 rounds counting for the team total. Makenna Cox is set to round out the Govs lineup after an 18th-place finish in Murray. The freshman has a 78.00 scoring average.

Due to a rule adopted by the NCAA for women’s golf competition, Abby Jimenez will serve as the alternate for the Governors at the ASUN Women’s Golf Championship. Spencer can be subbed into any spot in Austin Peay’s lineup at the conclusion of the first or second round. Jimenez has an 79.42 stroke average this season.

The ASUN Women’s Golf Championship tees off on Friday at 8:00am. Austin Peay State University is paired with Eastern Kentucky and North Alabama for the first round and begins teeing off at 8:05am at the Dothan Country Club. Live scoring will be available on Clippd.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.