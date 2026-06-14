Clarksville Civil War Roundtable to hold next meeting on June 17th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – The next meeting of the Clarksville (TN) Civil War Roundtable will be on Wednesday, June 17th, 2026 in our new home Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1410 Golf Club Lane just off Madison Street. This is next to Mericourt Park Baseball Complex just east of the Montgomery County Government Complex.

The meeting room is just inside the covered entry way.

This month’s program – “Perryville: The Southern End of the Battle”

When one thinks of the Battle of Perryville in Kentucky, images of the Open Knob and Starkweather’s Ridge come to mind. The Confederate attack along this portion of the Union line was ferocious and is probably the most discussed part of the battlefield.

However, the southern flank of the battlefield also saw ferocious fighting and some of the Confederate army’s most significant gains of the day. Only nightfall brought an end to the southern advance. While Braxton Bragg’s Confederate Army of the Mississippi won a tactical victory, the campaign ended in a strategic withdrawal back to Middle Tennessee.

Our speaker, Derrick Lindow, has spoken to us before about Adam Rankin Johnson and his 10th Kentucky Partisan Rangers. He was an 8th grade US history teacher for 16 years but will be teaching high school US history starting in the fall. He has a BA in history from Kentucky Wesleyan College and a master’s in history from Western Kentucky University.

He was the 2019 James Madison Fellow for the state of Kentucky. He is the author of We Shall Conquer or Die: Partisan Warfare in 1862 Western Kentucky published by Savas Beatie and is currently working on his second book covering the early months of the war in the Western Theater. He is the owner of the Western Theater in the Civil War website and cohost of the Department No. 2 Podcast.

The meeting begins at 7:00pm and is always open to the public.