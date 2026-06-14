Erin’s 64th Annual Irish Day Parade Draws Thousands for St. Patrick’s Celebration

Erin, TN – Irish Spirit was on full display as Erin hosted its 64th Annual Irish Celebration, a multi-day festival that attracts thousands to the tiny Tennessee town, and culminates with Saturday’s Grand Parade, featuring more than 150 food and craft vendors, live music, a carnival, and a leprechaun parade.

Crowds begin filling the streets of downtown Erin early on Saturday to get a view of the annual 2-hour Grand Parade, which itself features amazing floats, classic cars, local and state politicians, and more. The annual Irish Day celebration is a tradition that draws visitors from multiple states across the region each March.

It is the largest annual event in Erin and celebrates the town’s Irish heritage. The festival includes a couple of days of activities leading up to the parade. Then, Saturday morning begins early with the annual pancake breakfast hosted by the Erin Church of the Nazarene, and the Joshua 1:9 Run for Recovery Irish 5K.

Saturday’s festival activities kicked off at 9:00am, the parade, which makes its way down Main Street, started at 11:00am, and the day’s activities concluded with the ShamRock and Roll Dance at Traditions First Bank Fairgrounds.

Visitors had plenty to explore throughout the day at this beloved annual celebration that dates to 1963, when community leaders organized the first St. Patrick’s Day event in Erin to recognize the area’s Irish roots.

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