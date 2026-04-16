Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for April 16th–20th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville and Montgomery County residents can expect an active stretch of weather to close out the workweek, with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms followed by a noticeable cooldown and sunshine heading into the weekend and early next week.

Changing wind patterns and a passing system will bring fluctuating rain chances before calmer, more comfortable conditions settle in.

Thursday brings a wet and stormy setup early, with showers and thunderstorms developing before late morning and continuing in waves through the afternoon. Conditions gradually become less widespread later in the day, but scattered storms remain possible as temperatures climb near 79 degrees with gusty southwest winds.

Thursday night conditions begin to settle, with lingering showers and thunderstorms possible during the evening hours before skies turn partly cloudy. Overnight temperatures fall to around 60 degrees as winds ease and become calm.

Friday trends warmer and more stable overall, with mostly sunny skies and only a slight chance for isolated afternoon and evening showers or thunderstorms. Highs rise to near 87 degrees as light southerly winds increase through the day.

Friday night stays mild and partly cloudy, with only a small chance of an early evening thunderstorm and another slight chance of showers returning late. Temperatures remain warm, dropping to around 69 degrees with light south winds.

Saturday sees another round of unsettled weather move into the region, with showers possible in the morning and more widespread rain and thunderstorms developing into the afternoon. Skies stay mostly cloudy as temperatures reach the upper 70s, while shifting winds may gust up to 25 mph.

Saturday night brings a sharp change, as lingering showers taper off after midnight and cooler air moves in. Mostly cloudy skies remain, but temperatures drop significantly to around 43 degrees with a noticeable northwest breeze.

Sunday delivers a refreshing change, featuring sunny skies and cooler conditions across Clarksville and Montgomery County. Highs reach the mid-60s with a steady northwest wind adding a crisp feel to the air.

Sunday night remains clear and cool, with temperatures dipping to near 41 degrees under light winds that gradually shift overnight.

Monday continues the pleasant trend with abundant sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, reaching a high near 71 degrees—ideal for outdoor plans.

Monday night closes the forecast on a calm note, with mostly clear skies and overnight lows settling around 48 degrees.

Overall, residents should prepare for periods of rain and storms through Saturday before enjoying a cooler, drier, and more comfortable stretch of spring weather to start the new week.