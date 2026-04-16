Dickson County First Responders Now Connected to Tennessee Advanced Communications Network

Dickson, TN – On Tuesday, April 14th, 2026 the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) joined Dickson County first responders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the county’s official transition to the Tennessee Advanced Communications Network (TACN).

The event, hosted by the Dickson County Emergency Communications District (ECD), brought together representatives from multiple agencies, including the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office, Dickson Police, local fire departments and 911. The rescue squad, which also joined TACN, was unable to attend. Dickson City Mayor Don Weiss, who also serves as ECD Chairman, and Dickson County Mayor Bob Rial were also in attendance.

By joining TACN, Dickson County strengthens its emergency communications capabilities, ensuring first responders have reliable, interoperable radio service for daily operations and major incidents. The move enhances coordination with local, state, and federal partners across Tennessee, improving safety and response efforts throughout the region.

“This is a big day for the city of Dickson and Dickson County,” said TDOSHS Commissioner Jeff Long. “As first responders, the main thing we’re interested in is saving lives and we have seen the difference TACN has made across the state.”

Dickson County began transitioning from its outdated radio system to TACN in early 2024. Local agencies and the Dickson County 911 Board worked together to secure bond funding to purchase all necessary radios and related equipment.

As part of the upgrade, Dickson County entered into an agreement with TACN to co-locate equipment on a county‑owned tower dedicated exclusively to public safety. This site—along with a second tower currently in development—will significantly strengthen radio coverage across the county.

“Today’s ribbon-cutting marks more than just the launch of new technology,” said Dickson County Emergency Director Shauna Heath. “It represents a major step toward how we serve and protect the citizens of Dickson County. Communication is the backbone of everything we do in emergency services. When someone calls 911, they are experiencing a critical moment in their life, it is our responsibility to ensure that help is dispatched quickly, clearly and without interruption. TCAN allows us to do this.”

Currently, TACN supports more than 73,000 local, state, and federal government users statewide. Last year all state agencies transitioned to TACN to experience the statewide communications interoperability and the cost savings it delivers.

For more information about TACN visit, tn.gov/safety/tacn.