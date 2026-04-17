Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Opens ASUN Championship Tied for Seventh

Dothan, AL – After the first round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team sits in a tie for seventh place with its 300 first-round total.

Austin Peay State University is tied with Central Arkansas and is one stroke behind Bellarmine and four strokes ahead of North Alabama.

Jordin Cowing led the Governors with an even-par 72. place. Cowing had three birdies on the day and sits in a tie for fifth place.

Up next was Jillian Breedlove with a two-over-74. The junior is tied for 17th place.

Abby Hirtzel and Ella Arnzen each shot an opening round five over 77 to sit in 40th place.

Makenna Cox rounded out the Governors’ lineup with an 83 to sit in 57th place.

The Governors begin the second round of the ASUN Championship on tomorrow at 8:05am at the Dothan Country Club. They are paired with Central Arkansas and West Georgia.

Live scoring will be available on Clippd.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.