APSU Men’s Golf Set for 2026 ASUN Championship at Kinderlou Forest

Clarksville, TN – For the fourth and final time, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team is set to compete in the Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Golf Championship, Tuesday – Thursday, at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta, Georgia.

Bellarmine, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville, Lipscomb, North Alabama, North Florida, Queens, Stetson, and West Georgia make up the rest of the 12-team, 60-player field at the par-72, 7,517-yard course.

In last season’s ASUN Men’s Golf Championship at Kinderlou Forrest Golf Club, Austin Peay State University finished in ninth place with a score of five-over 869. Patton Samuels led the Governors at the ASUN Championship last year with a 24th-place finish and a score of two-under 214.

In head coach Easton Key‘s second season at the helm, Samuels will once again lead the Govs off the first tee at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club. Samuels leads the Governors with a 70.96 scoring average, 11 rounds in the 60s, 17 rounds at even or under par, and a counting score in 25-of-27 rounds played this season. Samuels also leads the team with a 616-135-26 record against the field this season, which is good for an .820 winning percentage.

After leading the APSU Govs with a fifth-place finish while competing as an individual at the Austin Peay Intercollegiate, Jack Dyer is next in line at the ASUN Championship. Dyer has a 72.92 scoring average, two rounds in the 60s, and four rounds at even or under par in 12 rounds played this season. Dyer also has a counting score in all six rounds he has played while in the lineup this season.

With a 75.11 scoring average this season, Zach Olsen is next on the tee for the Governors. Olsen has totaled one round in the 60s, five rounds at even or under par, and a counting score in 13-of-15 rounds played while in the lineup this season.

Parker Elkins is next up for Austin Peay State University with a 75.00 scoring average this season. Elkins has recorded three rounds in the 60s and seven rounds at even or under par, while posting a counting score in 11-of-18 rounds played while in the lineup this season.

With a 74.33 scoring average this season, John Mark Mills rounds out the lineup for the Govs. Mills has tallied three rounds in the 60s and nine rounds at even or under par, while posting 23 counting scores in 27 rounds played this season.

Finally, Jackson Wise will be the alternate for the Governors at the ASUN Championship. Wise can be subbed into any spot in Austin Peay State University’s lineup at the conclusion of the first or second round. Wise has a 75.06 scoring average this season, with seven rounds at even or under par and a counting score in 11-of-15 rounds played in the lineup this season.

The ASUN Men’s Golf Championship tees off on Tuesday at 7:00pm with a split-tee start. Austin Peay State University is paired with Central Arkansas and Eastern Kentucky for the first round of the ASUN Championship and tees off on hole No. 10. Scoreboard will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.