Clarksville Obituary: John (Jack) Raymond Carson

Clarksville, TN – John (Jack) Raymond Carson SFC (Ret), age 84, of Springfield, TN passed away on Saturday, April 18th, 2026.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, April 22nd, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Peters officiating. Burial and Full Military Honors will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and again on Wednesday from 10:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Jack entered this life on December 31st, 1941 in Madison, Wisconsin to the late Christopher Clair Carson and Flossie Ellis Carson. His life was marked by dedication and service. John was a Veteran of The United States Air Force, having served 8 years including Vietnam, and 12 years in The United States Army. Outside of his Military career, John served as a Corrections Officer for the state of Tennessee for over twenty years.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Tina Roxann Sharpton, and brothers, Bob, Sonny, and Pete Carson.

Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Alvina Carson; son, Todd Carson (Emily); daughter, Tammy Luppe (Frank), and grandchildren, Brett Carson, Allison Luppe, Kendall Luppe, Savannah Layer (Kevin), Chase Bryant and 5 great grandchildren.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com