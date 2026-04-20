Clarksville Obituary: John (Jack) Raymond Carson

Clarksville, TN – John (Jack) Raymond Carson SFC (Ret), age 84, of Springfield, TN passed away on Saturday, April 18th, 2026.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, April 22nd, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Peters officiating. Burial and Full Military Honors will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and again on Wednesday from 10:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Jack entered this life on December 31st, 1941 in Madison, Wisconsin to the late Christopher Clair Carson and Flossie Ellis Carson. His life was marked by dedication and service. John was a Veteran of The United States Air Force, having served 8 years including Vietnam, and 12 years in The United States Army. Outside of his Military career, John served as a Corrections Officer for the state of Tennessee for over twenty years.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Tina Roxann Sharpton, and brothers, Bob, Sonny, and Pete Carson.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Alvina Carson; son, Todd Carson (Emily); daughter, Tammy Luppe (Frank), and grandchildren, Brett Carson, Allison Luppe, Kendall Luppe, Savannah Layer (Kevin), Chase Bryant and 5 great grandchildren.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com