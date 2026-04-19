Nashville Sounds Drop Sunday Finale 4-2 to Worcester Red Sox, Ending Five-Game Surge

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds win streak was snapped in Sunday’s loss to Worcester with a 4-2 final as a late rally by Nashville comes up short in the bottom of the ninth inning. Tyler Black and Jeferson Quero both record an RBI in the loss.

In Sunday’s series finale, both offenses were held scoreless for the first four innings of the game, including four total 1-2-3 innings and three hits. But that only lasted until the top of the fifth inning as the WooSox jumped out took the lead over the Sounds for a 2-0 score which included a Nate Eaton solo shot to lead off the frame and two additional hits to score one more run.

Right-hander Peter Strzelecki opened the game for the Sounds and tossed a scoreless 1-2-3 first inning, while Shane Drohan entered the game in the second inning and worked 5.0 innings allowing the first two WooSox runs in the top of the fifth, striking out three in the process. Major League Rehabber Craig Yoho came in for an inning of relief in the top of the seventh inning and walked one batter, then Drew Rom replaced Yoho in the top of the eighth and got into trouble immediately as he issued back-to-back walks and two straight singles and another run to cross for the WooSox.

After Rom got the one out in the eighth, Brian Fitzpatrick inherited three runners as one of them scored on a sac fly which extended the WooSox lead to 4-0 heading into the bottom half of the frame. Then, Joe Corbett came into the ninth inning and got into trouble as he loaded the bases off a single and two walks but was able to strike Eaton out as he was a triple shy of the cycle.

The Sounds had one more opportunity in the bottom of the ninth inning as Jett Williams led off the inning with a walk, then Black ripped an RBI-double to left center field and drove home Williams for a 4-1 deficit still in favor of the WooSox. Three at-bats later, Quero hit a soft single into right field and scored Black to cut it to two, while Freddy Zamora served as the potential tying-run but struck out with the game ending in a 4-2 final.

The Nashville Sounds will travel to Charlotte to take on the Knights in a seven-game series, including the postponed game being made up from April 4th. The series will begin on Tuesday, April 21st and first pitch will be scheduled for 10:05am CT.