Clarksville Pets of the Week for April 20th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of April 20th, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Lamar is a young male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, will be neutered and is working on his house training. He gets very excited walking past the other dogs and is a very happy, energetic boy. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Fizz is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier. He is fully vetted, neutered and does very well on a leash. He is a very affectionate boy and will thrive in a calm, tranquil environment. Fizz can go home the same day. Come visit with him in the yard.

Oden is a young male Sheepdog mix. Current on all shots and neutered so Oden can go home the same day. Come visit him out in the yard.

Ally is a young female domestic medium hair girl. She is fully vetted, will be spayed and is litter trained. She can be seen in the Cat Room.

Socks is a young male domestic mediumhair cat. He is fully vetted, litter trained and neutered and can go home the same day. Socks can be found in the Cat Room.

Runner is a young male Domestic Shorthair. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered. He is very playful and has been with other cats and is very affectionate. He can be seen in the Cat Room. He will make a great companion.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville). *Come visit them at their new facility*.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

For more information, call 931.648.5750 or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices MCACC will gladly answer your questions.Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help animals through foster programs, donations, fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Pepper Steak is a 5 year old female domestic shorthair cat. She is vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is a little nervous at first so a home as the only kitty and with lots of patience is preferred. She is a fan of catnip and string toys and will happily entertain herself.

She does need a calmer home without dogs, other cats and no children please. If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

* Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Dottie is a female domestic shorthair approximately 1-2 years old. She is vetted, spayed, FeLV neg, FIV neg, litter trained and on flea/tick preventatives. She has the sweetest, most easy going personality and will make a delightful companion. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a 4 year old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. This boy has so much love and energy and would benefit from a very active home. He is currently working with trainers to help him gain a solid foundation for his success. Lots of adventures, hikes, room to run and plenty of love.

He is very energetic and needs to be the only dog in the home and no children and no cats please. He needs a strong committed person/family to keep him on his training and to get him exercise and mental stimulation. Drako deserves his own loving family. Drako has been waiting for over 4 years for someone to recognize the beauty and loyalty in him and make him a part of their family.

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

There is absolutely nothing wrong with him other than his exuberant love of life and just being happy to see people and we know the perfect person is out there for him! He deserves this! He will make a fantastic companion.If you would love to add him to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, https://www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Kane is a 6 year old male Pit Bull Terrier. Vetted, neutered and house trained. Kane gets along with children of all ages and is good with most other dogs. Meet and greets are required.

He does need a no cat home please. Kane would love a big yard with a 6 foot fence. He’d make a great hiking and jogging buddy too. Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Kane is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Toben is a young male Hound mix. Toben is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. If you and your family are into hiking, camping, outdoor water adventures and swimming, then Toben was made for your family. If there is water, he’s in it. He is great with kids and other dogs too. Toben will keep your family active and is always up for snuggles or outdoor time. He will be a wonderful addition to a lucky family. Check him out.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Gamora is a sweet 4 year old female tabby and white medium hair mix. Fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She will do best in a calm home, no dogs or children and possibly one calm easy going kitty friend. She does take a bit to warm up but once she feels safe her loving personality comes through. She will make a wonderful companion.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Ninja is a one year old female Labrador/ Great Dane mix. Fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Ninja is very smart, learns quickly and is currently at a refresher course Board and Train to help her fully master her commands.

Ninja is really putting in the work and the trainers will continue with her adopted family to help reinforce all she has learned. This sweet girl is a gem and a wonderful companion and will make a fun addition to your family. Please give her a look and you won’t be disappointed.

For an application/more information: www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/ninja or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Prudence Viola is an adult female German Shepherd/ Mastiff mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Pru does need a no cat home please and might be a lot for small children with her vast amount of energy. She is good with other dogs too, but again, her energy levels sometimes during play might be a lot for some dogs, so it is the rescue’s policy for a meet and greet especially if other dogs are in the home.

Hot Rod’s Garage

She is loving, loyal and protective. Pru will be a fantastic hiking and jogging companion too! Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Sebastian is a middle aged “Golden Oldie” senior Yorkie. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Sebastian has special needs as he is mostly blind but that doesn’t stop him at all. He gets around beautifully and is so loving and affectionate. Senior dogs are often overlooked but they have so much to offer. They are already out of the puppy stage, usually very calm, house trained and just want to be with their families. This sweet boy has so much love to give and will be a wonderful addition. Please don’t overlook our “Golden Oldies” as they have so much to offer your family.

For more information, call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Leonard is a 3 month old male Lab/Terrier mix. He is neutered, microchipped, fully vetted and working very hard on house training. He is a delightful little guy and loves chewing on his chewy bones. He is young, easily trainable, just wants to please his people and will be a delightful addition to your home. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Xena is a beautiful 3 year old female long hair domestic cat. Fully vetted, spayed and litter box trained. Xena takes a minute to warm up and needs a home with children 8 years old and over, no dogs and a very stable, calm environment. Very sweet personality, loves to snuggle with her family and will be a great addition to your home.

Applications are at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header For more information they can be found on Facebook, Saving Kittens Sanctuary, and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com