Clarksville Obituary: William Daniel “Dan” Barlar Jr

Clarksville, TN – William Daniel “Dan” Barlar Jr., passed away on April 15th, 2026, at the age of 58.

He was born in Huntingdon, TN on May 11th, 1967, and has resided in Clarksville since 1974.

Dan graduated from Clarksville High School in 1985 and attended Austin Peay State University. During his college years, he was a proud member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity, where he built lifelong friendships that he treasured deeply. A man of strong faith, Dan was a devoted member of Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

He found great comfort in gospel music and faithfully spent time each week watching and reflecting on sermons. Dan will be remembered for his generous and caring spirit. He found true joy in serving others, often preparing meals for older friends who deeply appreciated not only his cooking but also his companionship. His kindness and thoughtfulness left a lasting impression on all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father, William D. Barlar Sr.; his brother, Jack Ray Barlar; and his grandparents, Floyd and Lois Barlar, and Gettis and Minnie Lee Tinnon.

Dan is survived by his loving mother, Carol Barlar; his sister, Kathy Ellis (Rusty); and his brother, Paul Barlar (Gail). He also leaves behind his beloved nephews: Eric Ellis (Megan), Evan Ellis (Lacey), Will Barlar (Courtney), Chase Barlar (Mary Kathleen), Jake Barlar.

He is also survived by his cherished great-nieces and great-nephews: Allie, Kate, Knox, and Lucy Ellis; Evie, Emmie, and Tobie Ellis; Clay and Eliza Barlar; and Madeleine Barlar; as well as his adored dog, Bonnie.

Pallbearers will be Eric Ellis, Evan Ellis, Will Barlar, Chase Barlar, Chad Tinnon, Jonathan Roy, Ted Leavell, Chris Toney. Dean Baker, Rich Leath, and Rob Silvers. Honorary pallbearers will be: The Brothers of Sigma Chi.

Dan’s life was marked by faith, compassion, and a genuine love for others. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 21st, 2026, at 1:00pm, with the funeral service to follow at 2:00pm at Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 3375 Sango Road, Clarksville, Tennessee 37043. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Nashvilletfs.org Select Donate

For the care of disabled adults Or American Cancer Society at Cancer.org

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