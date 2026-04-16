Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Falls to North Alabama 4-1 in ASUN Quarterfinals

Fort Myers, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team fell to North Alabama 4-1 in the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Tennis Championship Quarterfinals, Thursday, at the Florida Gulf Coast Tennis Complex.

In doubles, Katie Oliver and Elena Thuel fell 6-1 from the No. 2 position, while Luca Bohlen and Yi-Ching Huang fell 6-4 from the No. 1 court. With the match’s first point decided, Sophia Baranov and Clemence Butavand’s match was left unfinished at 4-3.

In singles, Huang tied the score with a 6-2, 6-1 victory from the No. 2 position. Pauline Bruns fell in her match 6-3, 6-1. Baranov dropped her match to UNA’s Eeva Ristola, 6-4, 6-2, giving the Lions a 3-1 advantage and UNA clinched the win with a 7-6 (6-3), 6-2 victory over Bohlen from the No. 3 singles court.

Thiel left her match unfinished, leading 1-0 in her second set, and Butavand had split her first two sets.

Austin Peay State University finished its 2026 season with a 12-6 record, including a 6-0 record at home.

Results

Doubles

Singles

Order of Finish: 2, 5, 1, 3

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