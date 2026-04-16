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Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Falls to North Alabama 4-1 in ASUN Quarterfinals

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Season Ends in Quarterfinal Loss at ASUN Championship. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Season Ends in Quarterfinal Loss at ASUN Championship. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisFort Myers, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team fell to North Alabama 4-1 in the  2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Tennis Championship Quarterfinals, Thursday, at the Florida Gulf Coast Tennis Complex.

In doubles, Katie Oliver and Elena Thuel fell 6-1 from the No. 2 position, while Luca Bohlen and Yi-Ching Huang fell 6-4 from the No. 1 court. With the match’s first point decided, Sophia Baranov and Clemence Butavand’s match was left unfinished at 4-3. 

In singles, Huang tied the score with a 6-2, 6-1 victory from the No. 2 position. Pauline Bruns fell in her match 6-3, 6-1. Baranov dropped her match to UNA’s Eeva Ristola, 6-4, 6-2, giving the Lions a 3-1 advantage and UNA clinched the win with a 7-6 (6-3), 6-2 victory over Bohlen from the No. 3 singles court.

Thiel left her match unfinished, leading 1-0 in her second set, and Butavand had split her first two sets. 

Austin Peay State University finished its 2026 season with a 12-6 record, including a 6-0 record at home. 

Results 

Doubles  

  1. Louise Booker / Eeva Ristola (UNA) def. Luca Bohlen / Yi-Ching Huang (APSU), 6-4
  2. Emma Ansorge / Mathilde Delaney (UNA) def. Katie Oliver / Elena Thiel (APSU), 6-1
  3. Sophia Baranov / Clemence Butavand (APSU) vs. Farah Assad / Sammie Schouten (UNA), unfinished, 4-3

    Order of finish: 2, 1

Singles 

  1. Eeva Ristola (UNA) def. Sophia Baranov (APSU), 6-4, 6-2
  2. Yi-Ching Huang (APSU) def. Emma Ansorge (UNA), 6-2, 6-1
  3. Mathilde Delaney (UNA) def. Luca Bohlen (APSU), 7-6 (7-3), 6-2
  4. Clemence Butavand (APSU) vs. Sammie Schouten (UNA), unfinished 6-4, 4-6
  5. Louise Booker (UNA) de. Pauline Bruns (APSU), 6-3, 6-1
  6. Elena Thiel (APSU) vs. Senem Ocal (UNA), unfinished, 6-7 (6-8), 1-0

Order of Finish: 2, 5, 1, 3

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the offseason, follow the women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).

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