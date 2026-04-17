APSU Lacrosse Travels to Florida for Final Road Game Against Stetson

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) lacrosse team prepares for its final road game of the regular season when it faces Stetson in a Saturday 12:00pm CT Atlantic Sun Conference contest at the Athletic Training Center in DeLand, Florida.

Austin Peay (4-11) is coming off a loss to Jacksonville, Saturday. Goalie Sahana Krisjanathan earned her first-career start against the Dolphins and made seven saves in the decision. Krisjanathan made also earned her first-career appearance against Kennesaw State, April 4th, where she tallied 13 saves against the Owls — the most by a Governor this season.

Austin Peay State University caused four turnovers against JU last week, while Lauryn Warfield led the team with two goals.

APSU is seventh in the ASUN in goals per game (9.13) and points per game (13.73), while ranking fourth in the conference in shot percentage (.413). Warfield leads the Govs and ranks fourth in the ASUN with 2.54 goals per game, while her 8.38 draw controls per game is second in the league and 17th nationally.

Stetson is 2-12 on the season and 2-4 in ASUN play this season. The Hatters have dropped four-straight matches entering Saturday’s game, with their last three losses coming by a combined five goals. Most recently, Stetson dropped an 11-10 decision at Kennesaw State, Thursday.

Hatters’ goalie Maddie Eckert leads the ASUN with 10.08 saves per game, while her .438 save percentage and 131 total saves are second in the conference. Lexi Bird also paces the Hatters and ranks eighth in the ASUN with 1.46 assists per contest.

The Governors’ inaugural team is comprised of 18 freshman, two redshirt sophomores, eight sophomores, one senior and a graduate student. The coaching staff includes head coach Melissa Rausch, assistant coach Grace Reinold, graduate assistant Annalise Carr, and volunteer coach Jess Russ.

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