Gas Prices in Clarksville Among the Highest in Tennessee, Ranking Third Overall

Pump price increase slows amid continued volatility in the crude oil market

Nashville, TN – Gas prices across the state increased three cents, on average, over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.88 which is 64 cents more expensive than one month ago and $1.16 more expensive than one year ago.

“Last week we saw our state gas price average rise to a high of $3.93, before declining to today’s average of $3.88 following the announcement of a two week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Despite this announcement, crude oil prices have creeped higher over the weekend, highlighting the continued uncertainty and volatility in the oil market.”

Since the conflict escalated in early March, Tennessee’s gas price average has jumped $1.36 per gallon, rising from $2.57 at the beginning of March to last week’s high of $3.93. This marked the highest daily average price Tennessee drivers have seen since August 2022, and adds roughly $20 to the cost of filling a 15-gallon gas tank.

National Gas Prices

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline went up a penny since last week to $4.12. Crude oil prices remain high, even as they’ve fluctuated in recent days following the announcement of a 2-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. The price for a barrel of crude dropped below $100 but then rose again, highlighting the volatility of oil markets and fluidity of geopolitical events.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased last week from 8.68 million b/d to 8.56 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 240.9 million barrels to 239.3 million. Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.4 million barrels per day.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell $18.54 to settle at $94.41 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories increased by 3.1 million barrels from the previous week. At 464.7 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 2% above the five-year average for this time of year.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Nashville ($3.92), Jackson ($3.90), Clarksville ($3.89)

Least expensive metro markets – Chattanooga ($3.84), Johnson City ($3.85), Memphis ($3.86)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $3.888 $3.897 $3.852 $3.248 $2.729 Chattanooga $3.843 $3.862 $3.823 $3.270 $2.624 Knoxville $3.870 $3.877 $3.853 $3.240 $2.749 Memphis $3.869 $3.873 $3.849 $3.221 $2.784 Nashville $3.928 $3.938 $3.858 $3.290 $2.730 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG), named a 2026 Forbes Most Trusted Company in America, is the second-largest AAA club in North America, with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, financial services, travel offerings and more.

ACG is part of the national AAA federation, which serves more than 66 million members across the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.

For more information, download the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.