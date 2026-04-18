Austin Peay State University Track and Field Wraps Up Georgia Tech Invitational with Mallory Hodge’s 200-Meter Win

Atlanta, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field senior sprinter Mallory Hodge won the 200-meter dash to highlight the Governors’ final day of the Georgia Tech Invitational, Saturday, at the George C. Griffin Track & Field Facility.

Hodge won the 200-meter with a personal best, 23.33-second time in the event – beating the rest of the field by over two-tenths of a second – and to set a personal best in the event. She was followed by Seven Pettus and Isis Banks who also set PR’s in the event with a 24.28 and 24.33, respectively.

Emma Tucker had a season-best 38.99 in the discus, while China Giaimo set a personal best of 33.32.

The Govs also had three top 15 finishes in the 400-meter, led by Taylin Segree’s 54.40, ninth place finish, and followed by 11th and 13th-place marks by Mia McGee and Mariah Mitchem.

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Next Up For APSU Track and Field

The Austin Peay State University track and field team returns to action in two weeks back in the Volunteer State when they compete in Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge, May 1st-2nd, at the Vanderbilt Outdoor Track in Nasvhille, Tennessee.