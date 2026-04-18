APSU Softball Drops Doubleheader at North Alabama

Florence, AL – Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball junior Brie Howard broke the single-season home run record – surpassing current assistant coach and 2019 softball slum Danielle Liermann – however, the Governors dropped 5-4 and 7-5 Atlantic Sun Conference decisions to North Alabama, Saturday, at Hilda B. Anderson Softball Stadium.

Game One

Austin Peay 4, North Alabama 5

Austin Peay State University outscored North Alabama 4-1 across the final two frames courtesy of a three-run Shammie Shelander home run in the top of the sixth and an RBI single by Emilee Baker a frame later, but were unable to fully comeback from an early Lions lead.

Following a scoreless first inning and a half, the Lions loaded the bases following a pair of hit by pitches and a walk before driving in the first runs of the game on a two-RBI single to left field.

After retiring the APSU Govs in order over the next three innings, North Alabama extended its lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth following back-to-back solo home runs.

The APSU Govs began the top of the sixth with a line out to left field followed by back-to-back singles to the infield. Shelander then fired her 12th home run of the season over the left field wall. North Alabama responded with a single run in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single.

Trailing 5-3 entering the final inning, Makayla Navarro reached first and later second on a throwing error by UNA’s pitcher. She was then brought across the bases following an Emilee Baker single. A Lions’ wild pitch advanced Baker to second, but a line out to short stop resulted in the 5-4 decision.

Baker led the Austin Peay State University with three hits, while also being one of four Governors to tally a run. Shelander paced the APSU Govs with three RBI and APSU’s lone home run of the afternoon.

In the circle, Alanah Jones earned the decision, tossing 4.2 innings and striking out five batters.

Game Two

Austin Peay 5, North Alabama 7

Despite a pair of early scores to begin the game, Austin Peay State University dropped a two-run decision to the Lions after surrendering five home runs in the second half of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Kiley Hinton scored Baker and Howard on a two-out triple – her first of the season. North Alabama responded to the APSU Govs’ early lead with four home runs in the bottom of the first, taking a 6-2 lead into the second.

After Baker reached on a two-out error by the Lions’ third baseman, Howard fired her record-breaking home run over the left field wall, cutting the APSU deficit to 6-4. An inning later, a Hinton solo home run again cut into the Lions’ lead, but UNA responded with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the third to build a 7-5 advantage.

The APSU Govs were held to one hit entering the seventh inning. Baker and Shelander both tallied a one-out single, but a foul out followed by a ground out resulted in the two-run score.

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Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team and North Alabama conclude the weekend series with a Sunday 1:00pm contest in Florence. After this weekend’s games, the Governors return to the Volunteer State to face Lipscomb, April 25th-26th, in Nashville.