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Clarksville Police Searching for 58-Year-Old James Insco with Dementia Last Seen on Elder Street

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By News Staff

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 58-year-old James Anthony Insco.

Mr. Insco was last seen today around 12:00pm on Elder Street. He has dementia and may be unable to make safe decisions for himself.

The Clarksville Police Department has requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to issue a Silver Alert for Mr. Insco. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie over a white t-shirt, gray or black shorts, and white-and-yellow tennis shoes without shoelaces.

If you have any information about James Insco’s whereabouts or believe you have seen him, please call 911 immediately so officers can check on his welfare.

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