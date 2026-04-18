Austin Peay State University Lacrosse Falls 17-13 to Stetson in Final Road Game of Inaugural Season

DeLand, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) lacrosse team dropped its Atlantic Sun Conference game to Stetson, 17-13, to conclude its regular season road schedule, Saturday, at the Athletic Training Center in DeLand, Florida.

The Governors began the game with a goal in the first 43 seconds, scored by Kayla Hobday, who was assisted by Fiona Lemke. The Hatters responded with a game-tying goal at the 12:04 mark, before Lemke scored a go-ahead goal of her own, which Samantha Houttekier assisted.

Tori Ross extended the Governors’ lead with a goal from her own draw control less than a minute after the previous goal. Lemke later assisted Lauryn Warfield’s first goal of the game, which sparked a three-goal run to put Austin Peay State University up 6-2 with three minutes to play in the first quarter. Stetson ended the quarter with two goals of its own in the final two minutes, as the Governors took a 6-4 lead into the second quarter.

Kearston Jackson began the second quarter with an unassisted goal just under three minutes in. Following three Hatter goals, Erin-Kate Roeder substituted in for Sahana Krisjathan in the goal and saved a goal following a free position attempt. Hobday turned over possession to the APSU Govs on a caused turnover, and Roeder would save a second free-position goal in the quarter. Stetson would end the quarter with five more goals, as the Hatters took a 9-7 lead heading into the second half.

Stetson would begin the second half with seven consecutive goals before Lemke scored her third goal of the game at the 1:30 mark in the third quarter to cut the Governors’ deficit in half, as they went into the fourth quarter down 16-8.

Sophia Schwab scored her first goal of the game to open the scoring in the fourth quarter. She was followed by three more Governor goals from Lemke, Mak Patten, and Jackson, in that order, to make it a 16-12 game in Stetson’s favor. The Hatters would score their final goal of the game with three and a half minutes left on the clock. Kayla Hobday would go on to score one more goal for the Govs, but it was not enough as the Hatters came out on top 17-13.

Jackson, Hobday, and Warfield each scored two goals, and Lemke and Patten led the team with two assists each. Madison Klamo caused two turnovers, and Warfield won seven draw controls.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates to conclude the Governors’ inaugural season, follow the Austin epay State University lacrosse team on X (@GovsWLAX) and Instagram (@govswlax).

Next Up For APSU Lacrosse

The Austin Peay State University lacrosse team returns home to finish the regular season, as they face Lindenwood on Senior Day, starting on Wednesday at 12:0pm, at Morgan Brothers Field in Clarksville, Tennessee.