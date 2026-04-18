APSU Women’s Golf Climbs Leaderboard at ASUN Championship

Dothan, AL – Led by Jordin Cowing’s two-under 70, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team moved up one spot on the leaderboard with its second round 291, Saturday, at the Dothan Country Club.

Austin Peay State University is in sixth place, one stroke behind Lipscomb and three strokes ahead of Bellarmine.

Cowing sits in a tie for seventh place individually after a two-under 70 in the second round. The freshman carded four birdies and two bogeys.

Jillian Breedlove shot an even par 72 after going two under on the front nine and two over on the back. Breedlove is in a tie for 14th place.

Ella Arnzen moved up 13 places on the leaderboard with her one over 73. The freshman is tied for 27th place.

Abby Hirtzel sits in a tie for 37th after a four-over 76 in the second round. Makenna Cox moved up eight spots on the leaderboard with her second round, four over 76.

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team tees it up in the final round of the ASUN Championship tomorrow at 8:00am as they are paired with Stetson and Lipscomb. Live scoring will be available on Clippd.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.