Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Pine Mountain Road Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Pine Mountain Road from Nashboro Road to Rosebrook Drive to repair a water main leak. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

The westbound lane is partially closed to traffic from Nashboro Road to Rosebrook Drive.

Motorists should slow down and be alert to utility workers and equipment when approaching the work zone or choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The utility construction crew anticipates finishing the water main leak repair and reopening the road by approximately 2:00pm.