Clarksville Obituary: Carmen Iris Berrios

Clarksville, TN – Carmen Iris Berrios, age 92, passed away peacefully on April 12th, 2026, in Clarksville, Tennessee.

She was born on May 3rd, 1933, in Carolina, Puerto Rico. In 2007, she moved to Clarksville to be closer to her family, where she spent her later years surrounded by loved ones.

Carmen, lovingly known as “Abuela/Doña Iris” to her grandchildren and family, and as Carmen Iris to many others, was a strong and devoted woman who deeply loved her family. She had a caring and nurturing spirit, always making sure those around her were looked after. She enjoyed cooking and bringing her family together and will be remembered for her strength, loyalty, and loving nature.

The family also extends their heartfelt gratitude to her dedicated caregiver, Cheila Rodriguez, who cared for Carmen as if she were her own mother. Over the years, Cheila and her two daughters became like family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Obdulio Berrios.

She is survived by her daughters, Joann Aquino and Ada Berrios; her son, Richard Berrios, and daughter-in-law, Alice Berrios; her son-in-law, Santos R. Aquino; and her grandchildren, Natalie Aquino, Ricardo Aquino, Marcos Sanabria, and Christian Sanabria, along with extended family members.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Puerto Rico, where her ashes will be laid to rest alongside her husband.

Please visit Carmen’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.