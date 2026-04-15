Clarksville Obituary: Carmen Iris Berrios

Clarksville, TN – Carmen Iris Berrios, age 92, passed away peacefully on April 12th, 2026, in Clarksville, Tennessee.
She was born on May 3rd, 1933, in Carolina, Puerto Rico. In 2007, she moved to Clarksville to be closer to her family, where she spent her later years surrounded by loved ones.
Carmen, lovingly known as “Abuela/Doña Iris” to her grandchildren and family, and as Carmen Iris to many others, was a strong and devoted woman who deeply loved her family. She had a caring and nurturing spirit, always making sure those around her were looked after. She enjoyed cooking and bringing her family together and will be remembered for her strength, loyalty, and loving nature.
The family also extends their heartfelt gratitude to her dedicated caregiver, Cheila Rodriguez, who cared for Carmen as if she were her own mother. Over the years, Cheila and her two daughters became like family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Obdulio Berrios.
She is survived by her daughters, Joann Aquino and Ada Berrios; her son, Richard Berrios, and daughter-in-law, Alice Berrios; her son-in-law, Santos R. Aquino; and her grandchildren, Natalie Aquino, Ricardo Aquino, Marcos Sanabria, and Christian Sanabria, along with extended family members.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Puerto Rico, where her ashes will be laid to rest alongside her husband.
Please visit Carmen’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com