APSU Music Department to Present Outdoor Sensory-Friendly Concert on April 18th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Music will host its annual Outdoor Sensory-Friendly Music and Movement concert from 1:30pm-3:00pm on Saturday, April 18th, at the AP Bowl (outside the Morgan University Center.

The free community event will wrap up Autism Awareness Week and mark 10 years of Full Spectrum Learning (FSL). Attendees can expect a 30-minute gentle, guided movement session followed by a live, open-air concert. The environment is intentionally sensory-friendly so guests can participate comfortably, whether stretching, swaying, moving around or simply enjoying the music at their own pace.

“This is an effort we started at our event two years ago to create a more sensory-friendly environment where people can attend a concert without limitations,” said Lauren Edmonds, coordinator of Austin Peay’s music therapy program. “The traditional events in Mabry Concert Hall are expected to follow standard performance procedures, such as staying in your seat and being quiet. This event is meant to have background noise, people moving around, and even dancing along if they wish.”

Event Details

What: Outdoor Sensory-Friendly Music and Movement

When: Saturday, April 18th, 1:30pm-3:00pm

Where: AP Bowl (outside Morgan University Center), Austin Peay State University

Who: Free and open to the public; all ages welcome

About the APSU Department of Music

The Austin Peay State University Department of Music hosts over 100 performances each semester. Events take place in the 600-seat George & Sharon Mabry Concert Hall, the Recital Hall in MMC 147, Heydel Hall in the Art + Design Building, and other venues across campus and in the local community.

Performances feature APSU student and faculty soloists, chamber, and large ensembles, along with guest artists sponsored by the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts.