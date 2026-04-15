Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Falls to North Florida in ASUN Quarterfinals

Fort Myers, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team fell to North Florida, 4-0, in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Tennis Championship, Wednesday, at the Florida Gulf Coast Tennis Complex.

In doubles, the Governors’ No. 3 pairing of Vincent Lu and Bodi van Galen dropped a 6-2 decision, while its No. 2 pairing of Glen Arnet and Lucas Ranciaro fell in a narrow, 6-4 match. With the point decided, Logan Tomovski and Rohan Loubser’s match from the top position was left unfinished at 4-4.

In singles, Felipe De La Hormaza fell in a pair of straight sets, while Loubser dropped a 6-3, 6-4 decision to North Florida’s Andreas Scott from the No. 1 court. Raciaro then fell in a pair of sets, resulting in the 4-0 decision.

Austin Peay State University finished its 2026 season with five wins, including four at home and a 1-1 neutral site record after defeating Bellarmine in the first round of the ASUN Championship, yesterday — its first postseason win since 2015.

Results

Doubles

Singles

Order of Finish: 5, 1, 6

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates from Men’s Tennis, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).