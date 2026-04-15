Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Falls to North Florida in ASUN Quarterfinals

Fort Myers, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team fell to North Florida, 4-0, in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Tennis Championship, Wednesday, at the Florida Gulf Coast Tennis Complex.
In doubles, the Governors’ No. 3 pairing of Vincent Lu and Bodi van Galen dropped a 6-2 decision, while its No. 2 pairing of Glen Arnet and Lucas Ranciaro fell in a narrow, 6-4 match. With the point decided, Logan Tomovski and Rohan Loubser’s match from the top position was left unfinished at 4-4.
In singles, Felipe De La Hormaza fell in a pair of straight sets, while Loubser dropped a 6-3, 6-4 decision to North Florida’s Andreas Scott from the No. 1 court. Raciaro then fell in a pair of sets, resulting in the 4-0 decision.
Austin Peay State University finished its 2026 season with five wins, including four at home and a 1-1 neutral site record after defeating Bellarmine in the first round of the ASUN Championship, yesterday — its first postseason win since 2015.
Results
Doubles
- Aron Major / Andreas Scott (UNF) vs. Logan Tomovski / Rohan Loubser (APSU), unfinished at 4-4.
- Riccardo Ciulli / Youssef Labbene (UNF) def. Glen Arnet / Lucas Ranciaro (APSU), 6-4
- Breno Marques / Joao Portugal (UNF) def. Vincent Lu / Bodi van Galen (APSU), 6-2
Order of finish: 3, 2
Singles
- Andreas Scott (UNF) def. Rohan Loubser (APSU), 6-3, 6-4
- Youssef Labbene (UNF) vs. Vincent Lu (APSU), unfinished at 7-5, 3-2
- Kyle Piqeras (UNF) vs. Logan Tomovski (APSU), unfinished at 6-2, 4-2
- Joao Portugal (UNF) vs. Glen Arnet (APSU), unfinished, 6-3 at 1-2
- Breno Marques (UNF) def. Felipe De La Hormaza (APSU), 6-0, 6-0
- Aron Major (UNF) def. Lucas Ranciaro (APSU), 6-2, 6-1
Order of Finish: 5, 1, 6
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