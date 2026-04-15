Clarksville Obituary: Emma Sue Williams

Clarksville, TN – Emma Sue Williams, 71, of Clarksville, TN passed away on April 10th, 2026. She was born on May 11th, 1954 to Bill and Gladys Streetman. Emma took great pride in keeping an immaculate home and taking care of her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Carrol Williams, great grandchild, Kaylabe Jole Martin, siblings, Larry Parker, William “Buster” Streetman, Katy May Smith, Clyde Streetman, Betty Jean Wilson, Maudie Hamilton, Frances Ann Simonson, Billy Wayne Streetman, and Forrest (Tessie) Streetman, Emma is survived by her daughter, Golanda Williams Dial, grandchildren, Terry Brandon Mallory and Courtney Lee Mallory, and siblings, Connie Culley and Harry Parker.
Please visit Emma’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with her family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com