APSU Women’s Tennis Opens ASUN Tournament Against North Alabama

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team opens postseason play with a Thursday 11:00am CT match against North Alabama in the quarterfinals round of the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Tennis Championship at the Florida Gulf Coast Tennis Complex in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Governors enter the postseason after dropping a 4-0 decision to Louisville, Saturday, with Sophia Baranov and Clemence Butavand earning a doubles victory in the decision.

A Second Team All-ASUN selection and All-Freshman Team recipient, Yi-Ching Huang is tied for a team-best 10 singles wins this spring, including seven from the No. 2 court. Butavand joined Huang on the All-Freshman Team and is 10-3 in singles play while primarily playing from the No. 4 position. Elena Thiel boasts a 9-2 record in the spring and was one of four Governors — Baranov, Luca Bohlen, and Pauline Bruns being the others — to earn Academic All-ASUN honors.

Austin Peay State University enters the postseason as the No. 4 seed and faces No. 5 North Alabama in its first match. The Governors and Lions last met during the 2025 ASUN Women’s Tennis Championship, where UNA earned a 4-3 win in the first round of the tournament.

Last season, the Lions advanced to the tournament finals before falling to Stetson in the championship match, 4-2. The Lions then advanced to the UTR Sports NIT Championship, defeated Middle Tennessee in the quarterfinals, before dropping a 4-0 match to #48 in the semifinal round.

North Alabama finished the 2026 regular season with a 14-5 record. The Lions won 70.2 percent of singles bouts as a team and 62.2 percent in doubles. Each player had at least three singles wins with five players totaling six or more wins.

About the North Alabama Lions

2025-26 Record: 14-5 (0-0, ASUN)

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Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

With a win over North Alabama, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team advances to face #1 North Florida or #8 Bellarmine in the ASUN Semifinals at 8:00am CT, Tuesday.