Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Outage for Water Valve Replacement on Maple Street and surrounding areas

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for water valve replacement work on Wednesday, April 8th, at 8:00pm for the following streets and roads.

Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity.

Maple Street (Fort Campbell Boulevard to Park Lane)

1186 Fort Campbell Boulevard

1323 to 1201 Fort Campbell Boulevard

Faith Drive

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 6:00am on Thursday, April 9th.