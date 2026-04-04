Clarksville Obituary: Sidney Lewis “Sid” Sawyer

Clarksville, TN – A memorial service for Sidney Lewis “Sid” Sawyer will be held at 12:00pm on Wednesday, April 8th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, with Pastor Beau Jensen and Pastor Chuck Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4:00 pm to 7:00pm and again on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Sidney Lewis “Sid” Sawyer, age 54, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, April 1st, 2026, entering into the presence of his Lord and Savior and leaving behind a legacy of faith, love, and service. Sid was born on February 15th, 1972, in Decatur, Alabama, to James and Mary Sawyer. He was a 1990 graduate of Northwest High School, where he met the love of his life, Dawn Elizabeth Sawyer.

Their love story continued as he pursued his education at Austin Peay State University, and the two were married on June 1st, 1996. Together, they built a life centered on faith, family, and devotion to others. Sid was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord with all his heart. He previously taught Sunday school and led worship music at First Church of God, Clarksville Nazarene, and currently attends LifePoint Church. He shared his joy and passion for Christ with everyone around him.

Professionally, Sid was a talented graphic designer at Lifeway Christian Resources and later a middle school teacher at Madison Middle School. He dearly loved teaching and had a special gift for connecting with his students, leaving a lasting impact on countless young lives. Sid enjoyed traveling, listening to 80’s music, and watching movies with his family. He was known as a friend to all who knew him.

His kindness, warmth, and genuine care for others made him deeply loved by family, friends, colleagues, and students alike. Above all, he cherished his family and loved them with all his heart and soul, especially his time spent with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, survivors include his beloved wife, Dawn Elizabeth Sawyer; sons, Hunter Christian Sawyer (Chloe) and Dalton Sevier Sawyer (Jorja); grandchildren, Lennon Sawyer and Lainey Sawyer; brothers, John (Joyce) Sawyer and Billy (Jackie) Sawyer; mother- and father-in-law, Sandra and Darrell Burkhart and David and Jackie Downey; sister-in-law, Julie Wiseman; nieces, Gracelynn Sutherlin, Madison Meli, Elizabeth Hyde, and Lauren Stolfe; and nephews, Jesse David Wiseman, Andrew Sawyer, and Bradley Sawyer.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that backpacks filled with school supplies be donated to children in need, honoring Sid’s passion for education and his heart for helping others. Backpacks may be brought to Sid’s visitation or service.

Sid’s life was a beautiful reflection of faith, love, and service. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com