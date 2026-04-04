Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting April 4th, 2026

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing resurfacing work on SR 12.

From 4/6 – 4/10, 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be flagging operations in both directions for resurfacing operations (LM 5.8 – 8.4).

Davidson County – I-24

Footer replacement.

4/6 – 4/10, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a NB shoulder closure for footer replacement (MM 44.3).

Lighting maintenance.

4/8 – 4/9, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single WB lane closure for lighting maintenance (MM 47).

Lighting repair.

4/6, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single WB lane closure for light repairs (MM 49).

Davidson County – I-65

Guardrail repair.

4/9, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a SB shoulder closure for guardrail repair (MM 79).

Davidson County and Sumner County – I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be single lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) in both directions for bridge work.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). One lane in each direction will remain open. there will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike), Rivergate Parkway, and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities. Detour will be in place.

4/6 – 4/10, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 94 – 99).

4/6 – 4/10, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be single lane closures in both directions to move a barrier wall (MM 94 – 99).

Davidson County – 40

Bridge repair.

4/6 – 4/9, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be multiple lane closures in both directions for bridge repair (MM 217).

4/6 – 4/9, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be multiple lane closures in both directions for bridge repair (MM 221).

Milling and paving.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be multiple EB lane closures for milling and paving operations (MM 193 – 196).

Restriping.

4/6 – 4/10, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be multiple lane closures in both directions for restriping operations (MM 204 – 208).

Streetlight conversion.

4/6 – 4/10, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure in both directions for streetlight conversion (MM 11 – 14).

Barrier wall repair.

4/6 – 4/9, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure in both directions for barrier wall repair (MM 215 – 219).

Dickson County – SR 47

Installing aerial fiber.

4/6 – 4/10, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a single lane closure in both directions for installing aerial fiber (LM 0 – 2).

Humphreys County – I-40

Milling and paving.

Daily, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 143).

Robertson County – I-65

Rolling roadblock.

4/12, 6:00am – 7:00am, there will be a rolling roadblock for aerial crossing (MM 106 – 116).

Robertson County – SR 11

Aerial installation.

4/6 – 4/10, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a single SB lane closure for aerial installation (LM 10 – 12).

Robertson County – SR 49

Vegetation clearing.

4/6 – 4/10, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a single lane closure in both directions for vegetation clearing (LM 18 – 23).

Robertson County – SR 65

Milling, paving, and striping.

4/8 – 4/9, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a lane shift in both directions for milling, paving, and striping (LM 7).

Robertson County – SR 76

Pothole patching.

4/6 – 4/10, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be flagging operations in both directions for pothole patching (LM 11 – 15).

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.