Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Announces 2026 Spring Turkey Hunting Season Opening April 11th

Nashville, TN – Tennessee’s statewide spring turkey hunting season opens Saturday, April 11th, 2026, and will continue through Sunday, May 24th. The Young Sportsman Hunt precedes the statewide season the weekend of April 4th-5th.

All 95 counties are open to the spring turkey seasons. However, there are some exceptions on public land (see the WMA section of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2025-26 Tennessee Fishing, Hunting, and Trapping Guide for details). Birds may be harvested from any combination of Turkey Management Units, not to exceed the statewide season limit.

One male turkey per day, not to exceed two for the season, may be harvested. Only one can be a jake. An adult gobbler is defined by having one of the following: wing feathers having white barring all the way to the tip, tail feathers all the same length, beard is longer than 6 inches, or a spur at least ½-inch long. All hens (including bearded hens) are illegal to harvest.

Hunting hours are 30 minutes prior to legal sunrise until legal sunset. Legal hunting equipment includes shotguns using ammunition loaded with No. 4 shot or smaller, longbows, recurve bows, compound bows, and crossbows. Firearms and archery equipment may have sighting devices, except those devices utilizing an artificial light capable of locating wildlife.

Hunters are reminded to “Tag Before You Drag” by tagging their turkey in the field prior to moving. Hunters can use the “TWRA on the Go” app to simply E-tag and report their harvest in the field in one easy step, with or without cell phone service, before moving.

If a hunter does not have a phone, attach one of the temporary transportation tags printed at the bottom of your license, and complete your check-in online at GoOutdoorsTennessee.com or at one of several manned check stations by midnight on the same day of the harvest (or before leaving the state). Temporary transportation tags can also be obtained by logging in at www.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com

Hunters are reminded that if they harvest a banded bird to send the information to the TWRA. Contact information is located on the band.

More information on the 2026 spring turkey season, regulations, and license requirements can be found in the 2025-26 Tennessee Fishing, Hunting & Trapping Guide. The guide is online at www.tnwildlife.org and available at TWRA offices and license agents. To purchase a license online, visit www.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com

About the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.