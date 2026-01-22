33.2 F
APSU Men’s Tennis Begins 2026 Campaign with Road Match at Belmont

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Opens Spring Season at Belmont on Friday Night. (Madison Harrigan, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team looks to pick up its first win of the 2026 season against Belmont in a Friday 5:30pm match at the Belmont Tennis Complex in Nashville. 

In the fall season, the Governors earned 11 wins in the Brian Coons Fall Tournament, eights wins against Oakland City, one win in the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals, four wins in the Conference Invitational Championship, and two wins at the UTC Steve Baras Invite. 

Belmont fell to Portland, 7-0 in their season opener dropped a 6-1 decision at Washington, January 17th.

The Governors have five wins against the Bruins since 2012, including three-straight wins from 2011-2013. 

About the Belmont Bruins 

2025 Record: 13-11 (4-0 Horizon League) 

Belmont advanced  to the NCAA Championship, but fell to Auburn, 4-0, in the opening round of the tournament. 

2024 Record: 11-10 (5-0 Horizon League) 

All-Time Series (since 2002): 11-5, Belmont 

Last Meeting: The Bruins defeated the Governors 7-0, January 25th, 2025. 

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates from Evansville, Indiana, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team returns to Nashville to face Lipscomb, January 31st at the Ensworth Tennis Center. Following their match with the Bison, APSU faces Oakland City on February 6th in Evansville, Indiana. 

