Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Opens Conference Play with Road Match at Lipscomb

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team looks to pick up its first win of the 2026 season against Lipscomb in a Saturday match at the Huston-Marsh-Griffith Tennis Center in Nashville.

In the fall season, the Governors earned 11 wins in the Brian Coons Fall Tournament, eight wins against Oakland City, one win in the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals, four wins in the Conference Invitational Championship, and two wins at the UTC Steve Baras Invite.

In the season opener, the Governors fell to the Belmont Bruins 7-0. They look to improve in the upcoming match against the Bisons.

Historically, Austin Peay State University has seven wins in its 22 matchups throughout program history, with the largest margin of victory being 6-1. In the 2024-2025 season, the Governors fell 2-5 and are seeking a win in the 2026 year.

This season, Lipscomb Tennis fell to Middle Tennessee 7-0 and clinched a win over Middle Tennessee 5-2. Lipscomb will be Austin Peay State University’s first Atlantic Sun Conference opponent of the year.

About the Lipscomb Bisons

2025 Record: 11-11 (5-3 ASUN)

In the 2025 ASUN Championship, the Bisons fell to the North Florida Ospreys 2-4 in the first round.

2024 Record: 11-12 (5-3 ASUN)

All-Time Series (since 2004): 15-7, Lipscomb

Last Meeting: The Bisons defeated the Governors 2-5, March 16th, 2025.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team continues on the road to face Oakland City in Evansville, Indiana on February 7th. Following their match with the Raiders, the Governors face Drake on February 7th.