Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Trenton Road & Hazelwood Road area-wide water outage for water valve work

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve replacement work on Trenton Road and Hazelwood Road and weather permitting, work will begin at 9:00am on Saturday, February 21st, and continue until 7:00am on Sunday, February 22nd.

An area-wide water outage will affect the following streets and roads during the work from 9:00am February 21st to 7:00am, February 22nd.

Trenton Road (3826 Trenton Road to Timberdale Drive)

Marla Circle (3854 Marla Circle to Marla Drive)

Marla Drive

Marla Court

Hazelwood Road (Man O War Boulevard to Trenton Road)

North East High School (All property)

Low water pressure will affect the following subdivisions and areas from 9:00am February 21st to 7:00am, February 22nd.

Trenton Road (Meriwether Road to Kennedy Road)

Eagles Landing Subdivision

Eagles Bluff Subdivision

Timber Springs Subdivision

A section of Hazelwood Road will be closed to traffic from Heather Drive to Trenton Road from 7:00am on Saturday, February 21st, until 7:00am on Sunday, February 22nd. Traffic will be detoured to Heather Drive and Trenton Road while the work is underway.

Motorists should slow down, follow directional signs and be alert to utility workers and their equipment or choose an alternate travel route to avoid traffic delays around the worksite.

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department appreciates your patience and understanding for this necessary work.